‘The Ring Finders’ volunteers recover lost wedding band, reunite it with owner in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Volunteers from the Suncoast Research and Recovery Club reunited a couple with a missing wedding ring after it was lost recently on Clearwater Beach.

Imke and Tobias Borawski, who have been married for 17 years, were visiting the beach the day after Thanksgiving when Tobias lost his wedding band. The couple didn’t believe they would ever see it again.

Imke reached out to the Clearwater Police Department asking if anyone had turned in a ring and the email was forwarded to officers working the beach.

(Courtesy Clearwater Police Department)

The ring wasn’t found that weekend, but a group of local metal detector enthusiasts who work to reunite people with lost items got to work.

The Suncoast Research and Recovery Club is a member of an international group known as “The Ring Finders.” The group is made up of about 100 people from around the Tampa Bay area.

Clearwater police said the group has used metal detectors to return 607 items to their owners, most of which were rings, over the past nine years.

(Courtesy Clearwater Police Department)

Club members Ed Osmar and Bill Gallant met Imke on the stretch of beach where the ring had been lost, though they did not know if the ring was lost in the water or sand.

The trio searched for the ring and after about 45 minutes, Gallant found it in the sand about 80 feet from the water, according to Clearwater police.

“I was overwhelmed. I started to cry and I could not find the words for it,” Imke said. “It’s priceless. The emotional value of this ring is priceless.”

(Courtesy Clearwater Police Department)

“If you saw the expression on her face, it was priceless,” Metts said.

“These three people shared their time with us and they didn’t even know us. It was so amazing,” Imke said. “It was our perfect Christmas story. I think we will smile about this for the rest of our lives.”