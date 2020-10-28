The perfect SAT score: Meet the Palm Harbor teen who scored 1600

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A student at Palm Harbor University High School recently received a perfect score on the SAT.

“It’s definitely really cool,” 17-year-old Miles Gordon said about his perfect 1600.

A spokesman for the Pinellas County School District said it’s an achievement shared by less than one percent of students who take the test.

Gordon said right after he got the news on his phone, he had to give a big presentation in class and tried to contain his excitement. So he took a screenshot of the score on his phone, texted it to his friends and family, and was able to celebrate when he got home.

“My sister got me a cake with 1600 on it,” Gordon told 8 On Your Side’s Christine McLarty as he laughed and smiled remembering that day. “And this was right around the time the Lightning won the [Stanely] Cup and I’m a huge Lightning fan so my parents got me a signed hat from a player as a gift!”

The high school senior said he’s passionate about robotics and computer science.

Picture sent by Miles Gordon of him holding his computer with the perfect score.

Gordon humbly said that while he did work hard, he attributes part of the perfect score to good luck.

“There is somewhat of a luck aspect to it because a lot of time even if you’ve mastered the material you’ll make careless mistakes. This was actually my 3rd time taking it,” Gordon said.

Gordon is now getting his college applications ready.

He said at the moment his top choice is Georgia Tech for computer science, but he’s applying to multiple colleges and leaving his options open.

LATEST STORIES: