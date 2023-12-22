LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County neighborhood is sure to make your spirits high with its extraordinary effort to make an extravagant light show.

Growing every year, the Lake Park Estates community’s light show off Bryan Dairy Road in Largo is now 3.5 miles long.

Neighbors have come together for 30 years now to make it happen.

“When Ruby Dowe, a member of this community, passed away in the care of Suncoast Hospice, her husband Eddie started a lights event that was just five houses back in 1993,” said Julie Perrelli, Suncoast Hospice Foundation’s Philanthropy Officer.

Perrelli said the light show has become so big people want to live here just to be a part of the December magic.

The people who moved into the house at 9710 109th Avenue N just a couple of years ago have a special duty.

“They’re the donation spot where people stop to give their dollars or to make their texts, so there’s a lot of traffic right in front of their house,” Perrelli said.

It was part of the deal in getting the house.

“I’ve heard that they were out dressed up, and the dad was dressed as Santa, so I think they’re actually embracing their role,” Perrelli said.

In 1993, $500 was raised for Suncoast Hospice Foundation.

“Eddie continued it for several years, and then when he passed, this neighborhood really took over,” Perrelli said. “It’s just the power of what the community can do.”

Lake Park Estates has raised $1.2 million over the last 30 years for the foundation.

And it doesn’t even cost anything to drive through these lights.

To make a donation text HOSPICE to 243725 or stop at the donation station when you go through the light show in Largo.

The lights will stay up through December.