TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the Tampa Bay Rays unveil new plans for a redeveloped Tropicana Field and Gas Plant District, former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn shared insight into how deals like this happen and what it means for the Tampa Bay area.

“It’s been a long journey through many, many ups and downs. Mainly downs,” Buckhorn said. “Do I think it’s going to change attendance much? No, probably not. If you asked me what would be a better site, I think Tampa. But the financial reality at the time was they wouldn’t commit to a number and it would’ve been a much more creative and difficult financing package that they were not willing to entertain versus what it appears they got in St. Pete and Pinellas County.”

The Rays will front $600 million in funding, St. Petersburg will provide $300 million and Pinellas County will bring another $300 million to the table.

“The opportunity to redevelop the property all around the stadium, and to make the stadium not the hub of it, but just an ancillary use is an unbelievable opportunity for Mayor Welch,” Buckhorn said.

Buckhorn tried to make a deal to relocate the team to Tampa during his time as mayor from 2011-2019. But, he says the Rays would not commit to an amount of funding they were willing to invest in the project.

“The cynic in me would call it municipal extortion and I think that’s a real analogy for what this is. But it’s pure economics,” he said. “You have a limited number of these teams and you have a number of cities clamoring for them. So the advantage is always to the teams.”

The Rays plan on the new stadium being ready for Opening Day in 2028.