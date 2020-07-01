Testing troubles at Tropicana: City, county leaders say site is working as expected

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — There are coronavirus testing troubles at the Tropicana Field site run by BayCare. Many residents have reached out to 8 On Your Side saying they can’t get one.

“I think it’s ridiculous. First of all, when the president said anyone who wants a test can get a test – and that was false from the beginning,” said one person who showed up Wednesday but couldn’t get a test. “I don’t understand the whole system how they’re doing this.”

BayCare leaders say they’re doing their best.

“There’s no lack of desire, we exist to serve the community during times of crisis,” Executive VP and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nishant Anand said.

According to Anand, they’re distributing their allotted 500 tests a day and they need to ration out the tests if they’re going to keep the site open for a few weeks.

“Every day I spend quite a bit of time trying to think if there are other tests or types of tests to meet the need,” Dr. Anand said. “We’re researching all options. Our apologies for those folks [who waited and weren’t able to get one.]”

8 On Your Side took viewer concerns about testing to city and county leaders on Wednesday and asked how they plan to fix the testing issues locally.

“BayCare already increased the testing from 300 to 500 per day. We continue to partner alongside BayCare and the City of St. Pete as needed,” Assistant Pinellas County Administrator Lourdes Benedict said.

St. Pete’s Communications Director Benjamin Kirby said things are going as planned.

“We definitely appreciate the frustration as it relates to supply and demand of testing,” he said. “The mayor is frustrated with the overall testing capacity and turnaround time throughout Florida, but this particular site is operating as intended. We are working to bring a state-run site to St. Pete next week.”

BayCare leaders say if you want to get tested at the Trop, a doctor’s note is strongly encouraged. So is calling ahead to make an appointment.

The location at Tropicana opened one week after BayCare closed its Pinellas drive-thru test collection site in the Carillon office complex in north St. Petersburg. The site, which had operated for 14 weeks, saw demand triple in one week, causing traffic problems for neighboring businesses. It tested more than 700 in its last two days of operation.

8 On Your Side has also repeatedly heard from viewers who have struggled to get access to coronavirus tests throughout the bay area. It’s an issue we brought to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attention when he visited Tampa last week. DeSantis told us capacity would be expanded at testing sites and that the state would help if needed.

