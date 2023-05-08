The scene of the incident on Sept. 3

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who crashed a Tesla into a house in Palm Harbor, killing two people, including a woman in the home, is set to be sentenced on Monday.

Vaughn Mongan pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide and three charges of reckless driving resulting in serious injury in the Sept. 3, 2021 crash that killed the 69-year-old woman and his 43-year-old passenger.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Mongan was driving the Tesla at 116 mph in a residential area, where the speed limit is 30 mph. The vehicle was not on autopilot.

He ran a stop sign at the intersection of Manning Road and Hermosa Drive and hit an embankment before crashing into a home with three people inside.

The Tesla hit a 69-year-old woman, killing her. A passenger in the Tesla suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital and pronounced deceased. Two other passengers were seriously hurt.

Mongan is set to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Monday.

