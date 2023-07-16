TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who hit a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run on the Gandy Bridge at about 2:54 a.m. Sunday.

According to an FHP release, a Tesla Model 3 was heading west on the Gandy Bridge at a high speed when the vehicle struck a motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old Tampa man.

The victim was seriously injured by the crash, but troopers said the Tesla left the scene of the crash.

The FHP was able to identify the vehicle after finding parts from the Tesla at the crash scene.

According to troopers, the vehicle was found at a Largo apartment complex, where the vehicle’s owner lived. After finding the Tesla, the FHP seized the vehicle as evidence of the crash.

However, the identity of the driver of the vehicle is unknown.

If you know who the hit-and-run driver might be, call FHP (347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.