Temple Terrace fire inspector who arranged kid’s birthday parties arrested for possessing child porn

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Fire Inspector with the City of Temple Terrace has been arrested and charged with child pornography charges.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office say 40-year-old Casey Hannah’s OneDrive account contained thousands of images and videos of child pornography, ranging in ages from infants to young teenagers, dating back to January 2000.

Hannah admitted to deputies he had child pornography but denied having any sexual contact with children.

According to the City of Temple Terrace, Hannah was the point contact to arrange birthday parties, but he did not go to them. There is no current investigation into whether he may have had contact with children or if there are victims.

Detectives arrested Hannah and charged him with 20 counts of Possession of Child Pornography. He is currently in jail on $2 million bond.

If you feel you have been a victim or have additional information, please contact Detective Schofield of the Crimes Against Children Unit at (727) 582-6200.