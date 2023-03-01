CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — On Aug. 26, Florida Highway Patrol said 15-year-old Ethan Weiser was killed after he was stuck by a sedan while crossing Belleair Road to get to his school bus.

Ever since, Weiser’s family has been fighting to make Belleair Road safer for pedestrians.

It’s something that came to fruition Wednesday morning.

“A crosswalk has been installed; it is working,” said Forward Pinellas Planning Manager Chelsea Favero. “The lights are flashing; it’s underway.”

“The county has added advanced markings along the roadway and then also the flashing beacons along the crosswalk,” she continued.

Weiser’s uncle Matt Croasmun expressed his concerns Wednesday at the safety committee meeting.

He pointed to a similar situation in Polk County.

Last month, a 13-year-old was hit and killed while waiting for his school bus in Lake Wales.

The difference?

Just days later, Duke Energy installed a light at that bus stop.

“There’s some serious conversation that needs to be had on how does Lake Wales with Duke Energy’s partnership, which is right down the road to my understanding, get something done in 10 days?” Croasmun asked. “[In] Pinellas County, we got something turned on today.”

Wednesday marks 187 days after Weiser was killed.

“The fact that it took this long, it’s frustrating,” he said. “I think it’s also important to recognize things do take time; we want to do it the right way.”

Forward Pinellas said it took so long to make these changes because they wanted to make sure they did it the right way and no more kids have the same fate as Ethan.

They plan to come up with a process to identify which bus stops take the highest priority in making infrastructure investments.

That plan is expected to be presented at the next meeting in May.