Teenager sexually assaulted on Pinellas County school bus, affidavit says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man is facing a sexual battery charge after allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old on a Pinellas County school bus, according to an affidavit.

The document states that Daniel Lee Sawyer, 19, assaulted the victim multiple times on a bus, with the most recent incident happening last Thursday or Friday.

Sawyer was arrested in 2019 on a false imprisonment charge for an incident that occurred at Gibbs High School. In light of the most recent charges, the school system has released the following statement:

We are fully investigating the allegations at this time, as we do with any reports of misconduct. We can confirm that Mr. Sawyer has not been a student at Gibbs High School since November 2019. The safety of our students is Pinellas County Schools’ top priority.

Sawyer was booked into the Pinellas County Jail shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.