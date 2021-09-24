Teenage mother and infant daughter missing in St. Pete, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in St. Petersburg are asking for the public’s help to find a teenage mother and her infant daughter who haven’t been seen in nearly three weeks.

According to police, 16-year-old Stacie Montenegro and her one-month-old daughter Aurora have not been seen since Sept. 4. They were last seen in the Williams Park area.

“We are extremely concerned for her and her baby’s safety,” police said in a Facebook post Thursday night.

Montenegro is described by authorities as a 5’2″ Hispanic girl with wavy dark brown/black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has seen her or has any information is asked to call (727) 893-7780.