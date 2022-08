ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenage boy was shot at a home in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

St. Petersburg police said they responded to a report of a boy with a gunshot wound at a home on 12th Avenue South, just after 4:30 p.m.

Police said it is still “very early” in their investigation and no other information about the shooting has been released.

