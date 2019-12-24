Teen standing on sidewalk hit, killed after 2 cars collide

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 17-year-old girl has passed away after a Ford Mustang struck her while she was standing on the sidewalk in St. Petersburg.

According to police, as both the Ford and a Jeep Patriot approached 3rd Avenue North while driving on MLK Jr. Street around 4:45 p.m., the Ford turned left from the center lane and struck the Jeep in the eastern curb lane.

As the cars collided, the Ford Mustang drove onto the sidewalk and hit 17-yea-old Liamar Matos-Gonzalez.

Matos-Gonzalez was pushed into a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, no charges have been filed against either of the drivers involved in the crash. The St. Petersburg Police Department said the crash is still under investigation.

