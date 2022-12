ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenage boy was shot in a St. Petersburg neighborhood on Thursday night, police said.

St. Pete police said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue South. Police said the boy was outside when he was shot.

Video from the scene shows a gas station roped off with caution tape.

The teen was taken to a hospital. Police did not say what condition he is in.

No other details were immediately available.