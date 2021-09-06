Teen shot at civilians, got in standoff with Pinellas deputies, sheriff’s office says

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old is now in custody after engaging in an armed standoff with deputies late Sunday night and into Monday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

A media release states that deputies were called to the intersection of Fairway Drive and Harrison Drive in Dunedin around 8:07 p.m. about three suspicious teenagers in the neighborhood. The sheriff’s office said when they arrived, one of the teens, 18-year-old Myles Abbott, ran away from the deputies.

As K-9 deputies tracked the fleeing suspect, Abbott fired a gun at nearby civilians and ran until climbing onto the roof of a home on Michigan Boulevard, the release states. According to deputies, Abbott shot himself in the thigh while trying to run away.

The sheriff’s office said its Flight Unit found Abbott on the roof while he pointed his gun at deputies on the ground.

The deputies tried to talk with Abbott several times from an armored vehicle, but he did not surrender, the sheriff’s office said.

SWAT Team and Negotiator Response Team members also responded, even bringing Abbott’s sister in to talk to him to get him to surrender, but the sheriff’s office said after almost six hours, deputies used “specialized equipment and bean bag rounds” to force Abbott out of his position.

“Deputies from the SWAT Team took Abbott into custody and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the sheriff’s office said. “Deputies recovered the firearm and later determined it to be stolen.”

The two other teenagers, identified as 16-year-old Skyi Julien and 18-year-old Ki’moni Anderson were also taken into custody. Julien faces charges for Grand Theft of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 18 while Anderson faces charges for Grand Theft of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Firearm.

Deputies took Julien to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center and Anderson to the county jail.

Meanwhile, Abbott will be taken to the Pinellas County Jail once he is medically cleared for his self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

He faces charges for Loitering and Prowling, two counts Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Resisting an Officer Without Violence, and Grand Theft of Firearm. He also had a warrant out for his arrest for Vehicular Homicide.