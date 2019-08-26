Teen motorcyclist shot in apparent road rage incident, police say

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tarpon Springs Police Department is investigating a road rage incident that led to a 17-year-old being shot Saturday night.

Officials say the incident reportedly involved 15-20 motorcyclists and a Mercedes Benz sedan on U.S. Highway 19 North.

Police say the driver of the Mercedes Benz was traveling with his nine-year-old son when he told police he shot a motorcyclist in self-defense after multiple motorcycles struck his vehicle and impeded his ability to leave the area.

The motorcyclist shot suffered a gunshot wound to his right bicep and was transported to Medical Center of Trinity. He was discharged from the hospital Sunday morning.

No arrests have been made at this time and police are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the group of motorcyclists traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 19 North or has information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Tarpon Springs Police Department at 727-938-2849 ext. 1636.