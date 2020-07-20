Teen injured in Tarpon Springs shooting; suspect at large

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Tarpon Springs police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy with injuries over the weekend.

According to police, the shooting happened in the area of East Oakwood Avenue and South Disston around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. The victim’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation and the suspect remains at large.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

