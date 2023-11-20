ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A teen is in critical condition after being hit by a PSTA trolley in St. Petersburg Sunday morning, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said at 11:22 a.m., 15-year-old Burch from Gulfport was hit by the trolley on 1st Avenue South, suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police said she had just exited the SunRunner bus when it stopped at the bus stop between 7th and 8th Streets and had crossed the road in front of the bus when she was struck by the trolley.

The teen was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The teen’s father Larry Burch told News Channel 8 his daughter has undergone multiple surgeries, including brain surgery, and is currently in a medically induced coma.

The driver of the trolley, and two passengers, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation.