ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A PSTA trolley struck a pedestrian in St. Petersburg Sunday morning, according to police.
The St. Petersburg Police Department said at 11:22 a.m., a teenage girl was hit by the trolley on 1st Avenue South, suffering life-threatening injuries.
Two other people on the trolley also suffered minor injuries, police said. All three victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The avenue from Dr. MLK Street and 5th Street has been closed for several hours while officers investigate the scene.
