PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager allegedly drove his car off the sea wall and into the water on Gulf Boulevard in Redington Shores on Monday.

Madiera Beach Fire Rescue responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. from Pinellas Suncoast to locate the vehicle. They called Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to assist.

No one was hurt. The scene has been cleared.

Photos from Bill Harris show dive teams swimming around the area where the car plunged into the water.

The car was eventually pulled out of the water.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.