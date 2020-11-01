Girl, 16, dies after boat hits channel marker in Pinellas County, ejects 7 teens

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old girl was killed in a boat crash after leaving a Halloween party with six other teenagers overnight in Pinellas County.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the seven teenagers, some who had been drinking, left the Treasure Island area around 1 a.m.

The sheriff said the boat was “probably going too fast” when it hit channel marker 28 in the Intracoastal Waterway. The crash ejected all seven teens on board. Gualtieri said none of them were wearing life jackets.

Six of the teens survived, but 16-year-old Rachel Herring was later found by rescue crews floating in the waterway deceased.

Gualtieri said the boat belonged to one of the children’s parents.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss