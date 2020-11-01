Girl, 16, dies after boat hits channel marker in Pinellas County, ejects 7 teens

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old girl was killed in a boat crash after leaving a Halloween party with six other teenagers overnight in Pinellas County.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the seven teenagers, some who had been drinking, left the Treasure Island area around 1 a.m.

The sheriff said the boat was “probably going too fast” when it hit channel marker 28 in the Intracoastal Waterway. The crash ejected all seven teens on board. Gualtieri said none of them were wearing life jackets.

Six of the teens survived, but 16-year-old Rachel Herring was later found by rescue crews floating in the waterway deceased.

Gualtieri said the boat belonged to one of the children’s parents.

