Teen charged with felony for threatening to ‘shoot up’ Gibbs High School during class

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A teen at Gibbs High School has been arrested after saying in class that he would shoot up the school.

According to police, the teen is a 16-year-old boy.

“He blurted out, ‘you know, I’m going to shoot up the school.’ Other people heard it, it was in front of a classroom. So it launched an entire investigation and he was arrested,” said St. Petersburg Police Public Information Officer Yolanda Fernandez.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said they take all school threats very seriously and threatening comments will always be investigated.

“We can’t take the chance that one day it’s a joke, and the next day it’s someone serious who plans to do harm everyone,” Fernandez said.

The teen has been charged with making a false report of a bomb/firearm to conduct bodily harm.

This is the second incident of this nature at Gibbs High School this school year.

In August, an 18-year-old was arrested for making a threat in class at Gibbs High School.

Both teens were charged with a felony.

“One of the reasons that we publicize these cases so much is because we want students to know that this is not a joke. You can’t just blurt out randomly in class and think it’s going to be funny and you’re just going to get some attention. This is a serious crime and you’re going to be arrested,” Fernandez said.