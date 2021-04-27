Teen charged in Largo double murder due in court Tuesday

PINELLAS Co., Fla. (WFLA) — Police have arrested a 19-year-old man on first-degree murder charges after linking him to the deaths of two people who were killed at a Largo home Monday morning.

Largo police Lieutenant Scott Gore said officers were called to a home on 8th Avenue Northwest near 10th Street Northwest just before 2 a.m. and found the victims’ bodies.

Police have not identified the victims, but said they were female. Their cause of death was not disclosed. Neighbors say a mother and daughter lived at the home.

“This is normally such a quiet neighborhood and it’s really sad to see this happening in this area,” said Sandy Sims, who was walking in the neighborhood and saw the crime scene tape. “I wanted to cry for her. That’s not something you want to see anyone go through.”

Though details about the investigation are scarce, detectives developed probable cause to charge 19-year-old Sage Curry with two counts of first-degree murder and burglary. Police did not say if and how he may have known the women.

Curry is being held at the Pinellas County jail. Online jail records show he had no prior criminal record in the adult system.

The teen is set to appear before a judge at 1:30 p.m.