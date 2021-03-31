Teen bicyclist in critical condition after Clearwater hit-and-run crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a 16-year-old bicyclist in critical condition.

Police said the teen was struck at about 10:45 p.m. while riding his bike in a crosswalk at intersection of Keene Road and Flagler Avenue.

Police said the driver fled the scene. Their vehicle was thought to be a black four-door sedan.

Paramedics rushed the teenager to All Children’s Hospital, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call detectives at 727-562-4242.