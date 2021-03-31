Teen bicyclist in critical condition after Clearwater hit-and-run crash

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a 16-year-old bicyclist in critical condition.

Police said the teen was struck at about 10:45 p.m. while riding his bike in a crosswalk at intersection of Keene Road and Flagler Avenue.

Police said the driver fled the scene. Their vehicle was thought to be a black four-door sedan.

Paramedics rushed the teenager to All Children’s Hospital, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call detectives at 727-562-4242.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss