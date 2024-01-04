CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition after he was hit by a car Wednesday evening.

Clearwater Police said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay- Boulevard, just east of Belcher Road at around 6:40 p.m.

The bicyclist was not in a crosswalk or intersection as he crossed from north to south when he was struck by a driver in a 2004 Toyota Corolla. The driver remained on scene with investigators.

The teen was taken to a hospital in St. Petersburg where he remains in critical condition.