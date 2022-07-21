PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old Palm Harbor boy was charged with the attempted murder of his own mother and another woman on Wednesday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to a home near the intersection of Steeplechase Lane and Tampa Road in Palm Harbor just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found the boy’s mother and another woman, each suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Both women were rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives said the 16-year-old boy, who is suspected of stabbing the women, fled the scene but later surrendered to deputies.

The teen was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

An investigation is ongoing.