ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old was arrested Wednesday for having a gun at Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, according to police.

The 9th grade student was found with the gun in his backpack after it was seen by a school administrator, police said.

The student dropped the backpack and ran off campus, police said. The student did not brandish the weapon and did not make any threats to anyone at the school.

The student was charged with possessing a weapon on school property, according to police.