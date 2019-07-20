Teen arrested for grand theft auto on his 18th birthday in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A teen was arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle on his 18th birthday in Pinellas County.

According to deputies, 18-year-old Mariano Burgohy was riding as the passenger in the front seat of a blue Hyundai Sonata.

Burgohy told deputies he was with his “homeboys” and it was the first time he had been in the car. He then said he and the driver saw the “Narc” unit and knew something was up and left the car in an alley.

He is currently facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $5,000.