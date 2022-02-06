Teen arrested after going 123 mph on Courtney Campbell Causeway

Pinellas County

Jazion Treyvon Alonso, 18, of Land O’ Lakes (Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old from Land O’ Lakes was booked on a highway racing charge Saturday morning after he drove over twice the speed limit on the Courtney Campbell Causeway, Clearwater police said.

An affidavit said an officer was heading west on the causeway when he saw Jazion Treyvon Alonso, 18, driving at 123 mph in a 60 mph zone.

According to the officer, Alonso was was revving his engine and weaving in and out of traffic “in an extremely reckless manner,” nearly causing several crashes.

The police officer caught up to the teen and stopped him. According to the affidavit, Alonso said he doesn’t look at his speedometer while he’s driving.

