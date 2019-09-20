Teen arrested, accused of roaming his former high school campus in Dunedin

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A 17-year-old is under arrest after Pinellas County deputies say he wandered the Dunedin High School Campus for nearly 20 minutes on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say he is a former student but did not belong on campus. News Channel 8 is not releasing his name because of his age.

According to the arrest report, the teen entered the front office and signed in under the same name as a student who was late to school. The report indicates he walked around the campus for 17 minutes before leaving at 9:57 a.m.

Lisa Wolf-Chason with the Pinellas County School District says staff at Dunedin followed proper procedures.

“The student previously attended Dunedin High School,” Wolf-Chason wrote in a statement. “As soon as the front office staff realized he was no longer enrolled there, they informed the school’s resource officer, who found him and escorted him off campus.”

The teen’s brother and mother tell 8 On Your Side they believe he was going to the school to meet with an assistant principal and try and re-enroll. They couldn’t explain why he didn’t meet with the assistant principal and instead roamed the campus.

