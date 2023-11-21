PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A teen threatened to blow up the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office by sending the department a message on social media because he didn’t believe they would take it seriously, according to officials.

The 15-year-old, who lives in Miami, was arrested on Monday and charged with false report concerning planting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teen allegedly sent a message Sunday to the sheriff’s office on Instagram that said “I sent a bomb to your police station” with a water gun emoji, deputies said.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

They were able to identify the teen as the suspect, who said he didn’t think it would be taken seriously, deputies said.

Earlier this week, a 16-year-old was arrested in Hillsborough County for making a post on the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Instagram page threatening to “bomb every school” in the county.

“The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance for all threats made on social media,” deputies said in a statement. “We are committed to the safety of all citizens and will investigate all threats to the fullest extent.”