Teen accused of murdering two Largo women to claim insanity defense

Pinellas County

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The public defender for a Largo teen accused of killing two women while they slept said she will pursue an insanity defense during a Monday court hearing.

Sage Curry, 19, is accused of following the two women home, crawling through their window while they were sleeping, and stabbing them to death back in April.

According to an affidavit, Curry told police he stabbed the first victim in the chest multiple times. The second victim heard the attack and tried to defend the first victim, but was stabbed to death as well.

Police said the attack was random since the Curry had no connection to the victims.

The victims were not identified per Marsy’s Law.

Curry’s next pretrial hearing is scheduled to take place on Feb. 1.

