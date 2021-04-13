Teen accused of fatally shooting cousin, 40, in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenage boy was arrested in St. Petersburg Monday on suspicion of killing his 40-year-old cousin, police said.

Police said the 17-year-old shot his cousin, Ronald Gary multiple times after they got into an argument at the home where they both lived in the 4000 block of Fairfield Ave South. The incident occurred at about 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Police said Gary was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Smiley was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.