Ted Nugent, Pinellas County residents, offering reward for information on deer shooter

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County neighborhood and local wildlife officials are asking for help in finding the person torturing deer by shooting them with arrows and leaving them to die.

The Palm Harbor subdivision of Lansbrook is known for its beauty and wildlife. However, recently, someone in the popular neighborhood is committing a heinous crime.

Local residents have collected just over $5,800 in hopes of receiving information or finding the shooter(s).

Rick Chaboudy with Suncoast Animal League told 8 On Your Side he’s hoping this increase in reward money will also increase the motivation for someone to come forward. He said even as FWC continues to investigate the case, even gathering arrows as evidence.

“I’ve been doing this job for so many years, I can’t wrap my head around this. Maybe you make a mistake one time, but not four times. This has been done on purpose. It’s been done to cause harm,” Chaboudy explained.

According to Suncoast Animal League, a very specific kind of arrow is being used, one from a crossbow. He says it isn’t cheap, and there is an LED light on the end of it.

“This is not a sport,” Chaboudy said. “Someone is doing this for what they think is fun.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is currently investigating the case and is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to “a citation or arrest” of the individual(s) responsible for hurting the deer.

Additionally, musician Ted Nugent has contributed $5,000 to the cause to help bring this deer hunter to justice,

“It’s clear people want this animal torture to stop, and they wanted to stop now. The person or persons who are doing this or cowards. Somebody knows who it is. These people are cowards,” said Chaboudy.