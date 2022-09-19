PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A teacher was arrested Saturday after the Florida Highway Patrol said he was driving under the influence.

Troopers said Patrick Enright overturned his car on 25th Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

FHP said a witness at the scene identified Enright as the driver. No other cars were involved.

Troopers said Enright was unsteady and had bloodshot watery eyes.

Enright was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, FHP said.

No other information was available.