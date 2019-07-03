Taxi, car slam into building after traffic incident in Clearwater

A taxi and another vehicle slammed into the same building after a traffic incident in Clearwater on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Clearwater Police Department and the Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a building on 25400 U.S. 19 N. at about 11:39 a.m. and the taxi driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

(Photo: Clearwater Police Department)

The other driver and a passenger refused to be treated. No other injuries were reported.

Further information was not immediately available.

(Photo: Clearwater Police Department)

