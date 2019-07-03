Taxi, car slam into building after traffic incident in Clearwater

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A taxi and another vehicle slammed into the same building after a traffic incident in Clearwater on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Clearwater Police Department and the Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a building on 25400 U.S. 19 N. at about 11:39 a.m. and the taxi driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

(Photo: Clearwater Police Department)

The other driver and a passenger refused to be treated. No other injuries were reported.

Further information was not immediately available.

(Photo: Clearwater Police Department)

TRENDING STORIES:
WATCH: Thousands of barrels of Jim Beam bourbon burn in Kentucky
Police: Woman left $5K tip for waitress on boyfriend’s credit card after argument
Woman dies of flesh-eating bacteria on Anna Maria Island, family says American pride at all-time low, poll finds
VIDEO: Woman licks ice cream in store, puts it back on the shelf
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Tampa Bay

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss