Taxi, car slam into building after traffic incident in Clearwater

A taxi and another vehicle slammed into the same building after a traffic incident in Clearwater on Wednesday, authorities said.
The Clearwater Police Department and the Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a building on 25400 U.S. 19 N. at about 11:39 a.m. and the taxi driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The other driver and a passenger refused to be treated. No other injuries were reported.
Further information was not immediately available.
TRENDING STORIES:
WATCH: Thousands of barrels of Jim Beam bourbon burn in Kentucky
Police: Woman left $5K tip for waitress on boyfriend’s credit card after argument
Woman dies of flesh-eating bacteria on Anna Maria Island, family says American pride at all-time low, poll finds
VIDEO: Woman licks ice cream in store, puts it back on the shelf
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Tampa Bay