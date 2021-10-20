Taskforce investigating officer-involved shooting in St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Members of the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the shooting took place Wednesday afternoon in the area of 13th Avenue South just west of 25th Street.

No additional information on the shooting or investigation has been released at this time.

The taskforce was created earlier this year to “ensure the investigations conducted into law enforcement use of deadly force are thorough, complete, and objective,” the police department said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates.