TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tarpon Springs woman was charged after she attacked a Pinellas County deputy while in jail, according to an affidavit.

Deputies said Jazmyne Cecilia Levesque, 23, was being moved to a pod Thursday when she punched a deputy in the face.

The deputy was taken to a walk-in clinic for treatment for the injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

After being read her rights, Levesque said she punched the deputy “because she was bored,” arrest documents said. The document said Levesque was already in several fights that day.

She was previously arrested by Tarpon Springs police after she stole over $2,000 in Ulta Beauty products to “beautify” herself, according to police.