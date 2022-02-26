Tarpon Springs woman attacked child, stomped on mother’s face, police say

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tarpon Springs woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly attacked a child she didn’t even know with a belt, according to an affidavit.

Tarpon Springs police said Schnique Latrelle McCluster, 43, was intoxicated when she struck a 13-year-old boy with a belt in the common area of an apartment complex on Bridgewater Drive, leaving an 18-inch mark on his back.

Police said McCluster did not know the child and said she hit him because he was cursing at her.

When the child’s mother confronted McCluster, McCluster and her 23-year-old son, Cameron Lamount Bush, attack the mother, the affidavit said.

Cameron Lamount Bush (Pinellas County Jail)

According to police, the two suspects punched, kicked, and stomped the mother’s face, breaking her left nasal bone and leaving a fracture in the left orbital bone.

McCluster was booked on charges of child abuse and felony battery. Her son was named as a co-defendant in the battery charge.