Tarpon Springs to get luxury apartment complex on Anclote River

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A luxury apartment complex with hundreds of units is coming to a site on the Anclote River in Tarpon Springs.

City commissioners approved plans for the Anclote Harbor apartments early Wednesday morning after listening to eight hours of public comment.

In total, city leaders heard three overnight sessions of feedback on the project.

“Our decision has to be made on the evidence that was presented to us. Of course, what you feel and what the law says is different.”

Community members filed out of city hall around 3:30 a.m., many of them unhappy about the project’s approval. Those opposed to the apartments say they’re worried about preserving wetlands and wildlife, building in a risky flood area, and adding traffic to U.S. 19.

“If you want to build 400 apartments, go find another site, cause, you’re not going to build it on this land,” said Chris Hrabovsky.

Developers with the Morgan Group say they’re addressing those issues.

Others say they see the benefit of building the complex.

“When they live here they spend money in this community think about the business owners as well,” BJ Wolf said.

Plans show there will be 404 luxury apartments on the 74-acre site located at 42501 North U.S. 19. The project will need permits from state agencies, including Florida Department of Transportation before construction can begin.

“I can go on and on about each permit but every aspect of this will be challenged and it will take a long time and eventually they’ll give up just like Walmart gave up,” Hrabovsky said.