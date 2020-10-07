Tarpon Springs teen arrested for drive-by shooting that injured person on basketball court

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A 17-year-old boy was arrested for a drive-by shooting that injured one person while they were playing basketball at a park in Tarpon Springs, police said.
The shooting happened at Dorsett Park, 500 E. Harrison Street around 3:42 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Police said a car carrying several people pulled up to a group of people on a basketball court and shots were fired.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect was identified as a 17-year-old from Tarpon Springs, who had outsanding warrants for violation of probation. The teen was arrested, but it’s unclear what charges he may face at this time.
