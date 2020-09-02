Tarpon Springs schools briefly placed on lockout due to barricaded man nearby

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a home near two Tarpon Spring schools on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Village Drive around 5 a.m. and tried to make contact with the man who was reportedly lighting fires in the garage.

Police said that upon their arrival, the man barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out. Officers later found evidence that he was armed.

A SWAT team came to the home and negotiators talked the man out of the residence. He was taken into protective custody without incident, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Tarpon Springs High School and Sunset Hills Elementary are in close proximity to the home. The schools were briefly placed on lockout/alternative drop-off status, but the lockout has since been lifted.

It’s unclear if the man is facing charges at this time.

