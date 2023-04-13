TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Tarpon Springs police said they are still trying to find the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Police said 17-year-old Mia Schoen of Pompano Beach was crossing U.S. Highway 19 on March 28 when she was struck by a Toyota pickup truck traveling northbound near the intersection of Klosterman Road.

The driver fled and Schoen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police said they are following up on all leads and still looking for the dark gray 2017 Limited Edition Toyota Tundra, which could have front-end damage.

Witnesses of the crash are asked to call Cpl. John Gibson or Officer Steven Gassen at 727-938-2849.