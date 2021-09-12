Tarpon Springs police searching for road rage suspect who shot at car multiple times

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tarpon Springs Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a road rage suspect.

According to police, a man was driving his car north on U.S. 19, just north of Tarpon Avenue, between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Sunday when the driver of another vehicle fired four to five rounds from a handgun at his car.

Police say the shots fired were found near the back passenger side of the victim’s car.

The victim told police the incident started in the area of East Lake Road and Keystone Road when the suspect “cut him off.” According to TSPD, both cars continued to drive west on Keystone Road and once they got to U.S. 19, the suspect “cut off” the victim’s vehicle for a second time.

Both cars turned north onto U.S. 19 and the shots were fired shortly after as they approached Cypress Street, police say.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 30 years old, heavyset, short hair, and clean-shaven. He was driving a Cadillac CTS, approximately a 2012 model, “champagne” or a green type color, with a Mississippi license plate.

If you have any information on this incident, please call Detective Andrew Warwick at 727-938-2849

or 727-937-6151.