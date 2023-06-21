TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tarpon Springs Police Department is searching for a man after he allegedly walked into a business Monday morning and demanded money.

Around 11:47 a.m., the police department said officers were dispatched to New Aged Medical Association, located at 1730 S Pinellas Unit J, for reports of a robbery.

When officers arrived, they were informed that the male suspect walked into the building wearing a surgical mask, brandished a firearm, and demanded money.

According to TSPD, the man fled the business and drove south on Pinellas Ave. in a silver vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact 727-938-2849.