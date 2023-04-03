TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tarpon Springs Police Department is seeking the driver who allegedly struck and killed a 17-year-old pedestrian last month.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on March 28, around 5 a.m. on US-19. Police said the Tundra was traveling north on US-19 at Klosterman road when the driver struck a 17-year-old girl who was crossing the highway.

FHP said the Tundra sustained “heavy front-end damage” in the crash and fled from the scene. The girl was killed as a result of the crash.

Example photo of the suspect’s vehicle per FHP

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact TSPD at 727-939-4534 or contact Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.