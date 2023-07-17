TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tarpon Springs police officer has died after an off-duty medical issue, according to Police Chief Jeff Young.

Major Michael Trill was found unresponsive Saturday by his wife in his home, Young said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead after life-saving measures were attempted.

Trill was a law enforcement officer with Tarpon Springs for more than 27 years.

Trill’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Christian Church in Clearwater, according to police. It will be the only public viewing.

Young thanked the community for the outpouring of support.