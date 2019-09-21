Tarpon Springs police arrest woman accused of abusing dog

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A viral Facebook video has led to the arrest of a Tarpon Springs woman.

Tarpon Springs police have arrested Michelle Sieber, 26 after detectives received a video of Sieber kicking a dog she was walking as well as lifting up on the leash to the point the dog’s front two paws are lifted up off the ground as the animal appears to choke and gasp.

Sieber has been arrested and charged with one count of felony animal cruelty and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Both of Sieber’s dogs are in the custody of animal control and the dog seen in the video did not sustain any injuries.