Tarpon Springs pain clinic director’s son a convicted sex offender, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Helena Miranda believes she could have been the next victim of Christopher Ferguson, a Tarpon Springs pain clinic manager who police arrested for extortion.

Police said Ferguson, who was the director of operations at the Phoenix Medical Management Care Center, told at least two patients their drug screens came back positive. They added he claimed he would wipe the slate clean in exchange for sexual favors.

Helena Miranda was a patient at the Phoenix Medical Management Care Center in Tarpon Springs.

Miranda says she doesn’t do drugs, so when her test came back positive, she knew something wasn’t right.

“I kept on telling him, why are you doing this to me? I was like ‘I’m not a junkie, I’m not a criminal, you can check my records. You can see,'” Miranda said in tears. “What are you trying to do?”

Christopher Ferguson is facing an extortion charge.

Ferguson hasn’t been at the clinic since his arrest. A recent filing with the state indicates he’s been removed as director. Several police officers and Drug Enforcement Administration agents were back at the clinic on Friday. They would not say what they were there for, nor would they say what if anything they found.

8 on Your Side found this was not Ferguson’s first brush with the law. In 2007, Tampa Police officers arrested Ferguson on drug trafficking charges.

Doctors Vivian Herrero and Mark Fenzl are listed as the clinic’s physicians. Dr. Fenzl contacted 8 on Your Side on Friday morning. He wouldn’t comment on the ongoing investigation at the Phoenix clinic, but said he feared that if that clinic and others like it are shut down, patients might turn to the streets for drugs to ease their pain.

8 on Your Side also learned that Christopher Ferguson isn’t the only convicted felon working at the clinic. In 2016, Pinellas deputies arrested his son, Patrick, and charged him for sending nude photos of himself to a boy. He was a boy scout leader at the time.

In 2017, Hardee County detectives arrested Patrick for molesting a 13-year old boy on a camping trip. He was convicted on a child abuse charge and is still on probation. He has not been arrested or charged in the extortion case.

Patrick Ferguson mugshot from Hardee County.

Well-known attorney John Trevena is now representing Christopher Ferguson. When asked for comment, he said it is too early in the investigation for that.