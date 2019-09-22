Tarpon Springs officer resigns over remark perceived as shooting threat

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tarpon Springs Police Officer has resigned from his position after the department was made aware of remarks he made about making an “active shooter situation” if he didn’t get an assignment.

Detective Steve Bergren wrote to the Tarpon Springs Police chief that he was only joking when he made the remarks last month to a colleague.

In his letter to the chief Bergren said he realizes his attempt at humor was ill-advised.

During the course of this investigation, it was determined that a second similar comment, was made by Det. Bergren in May 2019.

An internal investigation will be sent to state officials, which could affect Bergren’s certification as an officer.